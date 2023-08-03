Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. 2,398,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,361. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 97.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

