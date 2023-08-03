Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $40.73 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $128,142,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mosaic by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mosaic by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,047,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,959,000 after purchasing an additional 893,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.