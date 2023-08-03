Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.99-3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +6% yr/yr to $2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.40-11.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.71. 788,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,188. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.67.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 881.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

