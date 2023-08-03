MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,917 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,917 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $6,769,813.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,597,876.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $6,769,813.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,597,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,580 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 626,071 shares of company stock worth $29,304,614 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.60. 56,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,232. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.13. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.