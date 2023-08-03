MQS Management LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TSN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,386. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.68.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

