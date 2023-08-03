MQS Management LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 105.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1,185.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 271,708 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in LTC Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in LTC Properties by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 18,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 12.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $198,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE LTC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.01. 43,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,943. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

