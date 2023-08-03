MQS Management LLC Invests $444,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.46. 829,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

