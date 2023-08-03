MQS Management LLC Invests $490,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,170 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.30. 162,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,254. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

