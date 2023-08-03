MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $347.79. The company had a trading volume of 41,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,857. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.35 and a 52 week high of $358.02. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.55 and a 200 day moving average of $321.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

