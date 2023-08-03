MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,896.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,762.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,896.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,762.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $127,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,220 shares of company stock worth $3,147,606. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 323,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,825. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Articles

