MQS Management LLC Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,669. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.49%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

