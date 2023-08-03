MSA Safety Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSA Safety in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $182.22 on Thursday. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $185.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,983,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,975,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238,982 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $25,954,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,991. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 587.50%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

