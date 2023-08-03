MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Price Target Raised to $196.00

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $196.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSA. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.00.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.17 and a 200-day moving average of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.44 and a beta of 0.98. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $185.56.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 587.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.