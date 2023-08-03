Mullen Automotive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 61,793 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the average volume of 36,117 call options.
Mullen Automotive Stock Up 20.0 %
Shares of MULN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 822,972,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,611,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $23.37.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.