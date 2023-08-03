Mullen Automotive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 61,793 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the average volume of 36,117 call options.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of MULN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 822,972,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,611,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the first quarter worth $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

