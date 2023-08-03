MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $237.99 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. MultiPlan updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

MultiPlan stock remained flat at $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 923,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

