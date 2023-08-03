National Bank Financial Comments on 5N Plus Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of C$74.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.26 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.67.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of VNP opened at C$3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.50. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.33 and a 12 month high of C$3.93.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

