National Bank Holdings Co. (NBHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. National Bank has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). National Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $134.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

