National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Presto Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NPK stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.04. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $63.06 and a 12 month high of $82.59.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $80.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth $2,202,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 2,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

