Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s current price.
Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:NAUT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.15. 19,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,459. The firm has a market cap of $393.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.19. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
