NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $27.34. NCR shares last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 220,340 shares.

The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NCR by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter worth $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NCR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NCR Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

