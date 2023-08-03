Needham & Company LLC Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $22.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.12.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.14. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its position in Revolve Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

