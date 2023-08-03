Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

GKOS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,800. Glaukos has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,706 shares of company stock worth $12,981,522 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

