NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Issues Earnings Results

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NerdWallet updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
NerdWallet stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,463. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $748.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.00 and a beta of 1.46.
In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,297.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,297.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,234.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NRDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
