NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Issues Earnings Results

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NerdWallet updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

NerdWallet Price Performance

NerdWallet stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,463. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $748.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,297.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,297.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,234.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter worth about $18,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 43.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after buying an additional 924,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 20.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,594,000 after acquiring an additional 501,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,620,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 340,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in NerdWallet by 949.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 238,760 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRDS

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.