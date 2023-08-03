Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.59.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.97. 199,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.54%. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

