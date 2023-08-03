Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

NYSE NVRO traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 389,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,028.03 and a beta of 0.88. Nevro has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Nevro by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 42.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

