New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Global X Silver Miners ETF makes up about 0.2% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $120,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.87. 229,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,263. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $860.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

