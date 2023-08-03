New Harbor Financial Group LLC Invests $35.21 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 350,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,209,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 11.9% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 282,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,614,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,126.4% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.26. 1,853,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,706. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.64.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

