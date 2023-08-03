New Harbor Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,104 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for 2.7% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEF. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 868.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

CEF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. 281,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,970. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

