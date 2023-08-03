New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

NEWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. New Relic has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $194,316.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,752.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total value of $23,855,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,143,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $194,316.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,752.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,063 shares of company stock worth $28,408,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

