New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 833,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 617,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 9.7 %

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $827.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.98%.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

