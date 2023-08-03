New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Down 25%

Shares of New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.05. 107,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,004% from the average session volume of 9,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

New Zealand Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.72 million for the quarter. New Zealand Energy had a return on equity of 67.26% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

