Newmont Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus decreased their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. Newmont has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

