Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 112,910 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $458,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock traded down $4.37 on Thursday, hitting $175.54. 302,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day moving average is $174.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.