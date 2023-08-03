Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.15 billion-$11.15 billion.

Nintendo Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS NTDOY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,602. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised Nintendo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTDOY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nintendo stock. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.