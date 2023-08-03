Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Northern Oil and Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of NOG traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,478. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $926,854. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after buying an additional 6,322,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $15,673,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 554,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $13,044,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

