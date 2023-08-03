Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

NOC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.75.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NOC traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $444.08. 291,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,489. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.