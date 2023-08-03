Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.48

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.48 and last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 14738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $40,829.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 186 shares in the company, valued at $8,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $949,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 16.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 33.7% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 60,391 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

