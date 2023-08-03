Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. 19,860,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,880,526. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,376,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,141,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

