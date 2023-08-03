NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.08

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.08 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 193861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NovoCure Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 99.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

