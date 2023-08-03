NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.30 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

NOW Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 936,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. NOW has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 63.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 535.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Stories

