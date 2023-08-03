NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 130,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.32. 1,434,703 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

