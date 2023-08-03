NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,059,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,255. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

