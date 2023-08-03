NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $3,502,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,889.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.68. 136,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,806. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $78.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

