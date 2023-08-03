NTV Asset Management LLC Has $865,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.61 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,390 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

