NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $314.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,015,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,931,008. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.78 and a 200 day moving average of $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $805.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,758. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

