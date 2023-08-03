NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 37,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 34,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $2,477,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

CVX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.63. 3,300,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

