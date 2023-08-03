NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $101.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.07. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

