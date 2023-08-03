NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,162,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,991,000 after acquiring an additional 378,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,809 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,235,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 108,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,582. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

