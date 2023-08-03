NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.3% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PEP traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $187.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,447. The firm has a market cap of $258.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

