NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA COM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.63. 79,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,935. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

